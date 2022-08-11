Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Insider Activity

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $1,169,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,862,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,289,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,607,222 shares of company stock worth $18,154,098. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 410.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Berry by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 28,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Berry in the first quarter worth $1,061,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

