Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) Head to Head Contrast

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.80 $88.97 million $1.66 6.37 Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Technologies Group.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 325.33%. Given Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. and Capstone Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 12.93% 90.08% 16.83% Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -2.73, meaning that its stock price is 373% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Capstone Technologies Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Capstone Technologies Group

Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to make investments into early-stage companies. Previously, it was involved in operating K-12 private boarding schools in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Capstone Technologies Group, Inc. in April 2017. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

