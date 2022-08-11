Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Beth Moskowitz Sells 2,000 Shares

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $33,007.10.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.3 %

BYND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.94. 2,224,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth about $24,363,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after acquiring an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 116,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

