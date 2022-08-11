Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Price Performance

Shares of Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication stock remained flat at $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication alerts:

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

Receive News & Ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.