BidiPass (BDP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.00

BidiPass (BDP) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $92,142.62 and $15.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,508.00 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00061650 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BidiPass Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

