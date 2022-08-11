Biffa plc (BIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Biffa Trading Up 0.3 %
LON BIFF opened at GBX 401.35 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 345.50. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12).
Biffa Company Profile
