Biffa plc (BIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Biffa’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Biffa Trading Up 0.3 %

LON BIFF opened at GBX 401.35 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 379.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 345.50. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 278.45 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 423.40 ($5.12).

Featured Articles

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

