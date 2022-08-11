Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $12.90. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 15,335,101 shares trading hands.

Big Cypress Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Get Big Cypress Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Cypress Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Cypress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.