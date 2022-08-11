Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Price Down 7.7% Following Insider Selling

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $149.57 and last traded at $149.93. 79,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,217,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.51.

Specifically, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,836 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BILL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.05.

Bill.com Stock Down 8.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its 200 day moving average is $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $185,970,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after purchasing an additional 633,046 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after purchasing an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

