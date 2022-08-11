Binamon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $378,731.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Binamon has a market cap of $2.11 million and $378,731.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015330 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.
Binamon Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Binamon Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.