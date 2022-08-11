Binamon 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $378,731.00 (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Binamon has a market cap of $2.11 million and $378,731.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

