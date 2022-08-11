Binance USD (BUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.79 Billion

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.79 billion and approximately $8.10 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,326.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00131138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00062639 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004440 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,790,339,516 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binance USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.