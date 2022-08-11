BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $133.79

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. BinaryX has a total market cap of $270.65 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for about $133.79 or 0.00545854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005093 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00180332 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

