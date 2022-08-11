BIO-key International (BKYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. BIO-key International has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 100.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. BIO-key International has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

