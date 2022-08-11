BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.48

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as high as $1.77. BioLineRx shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 105,115 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioLineRx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

