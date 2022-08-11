Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$17.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Cormark from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s previous close.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.38.

Shares of TSE BIR traded up C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.36. 2,099,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,885. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.76.

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$285.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$273.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,215,476.90. Also, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total transaction of C$275,750.00. Insiders sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000 over the last quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

