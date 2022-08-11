Bitcoin Atom Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 15% against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $885,839.05 and $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

