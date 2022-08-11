Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $521.18 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $29.76 or 0.00122838 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $521.18 million and $65.92 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00324876 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00089046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003316 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

