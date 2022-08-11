BitNautic Token (BTNT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

BitNautic Token (BTNT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. BitNautic Token has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and $7,042.00 worth of BitNautic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNautic Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitNautic Token has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,956.48 or 1.00001394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00131135 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00065706 BTC.

BitNautic Token is a coin. BitNautic Token’s total supply is 49,993,221 coins and its circulating supply is 19,078,647 coins. BitNautic Token’s official message board is medium.com/bitnautic. The official website for BitNautic Token is bitnautic.io. BitNautic Token’s official Twitter account is @bitnautic. The Reddit community for BitNautic Token is /r/BitNautic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitNautic have developed an all-in-one solution for all industry players, which allows shippers to book transport for their cargo choosing and combining the best carriers in terms of price, speed and carrier reputation, based on real users experiences. The platform is built on the Blockchain, which allows full supply chain transparency, secure digital management of data and documentation, safe payments without the need of third party approval, and much more. “

