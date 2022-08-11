Bitspawn (SPWN) Trading Down 5% Over Last Week

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $418,065.85 and approximately $15,110.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitspawn coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015562 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038342 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
Receive News & Updates for Bitspawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitspawn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.