BitTorrent Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $66,903.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007889 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005472 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015226 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003894 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

