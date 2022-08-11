BitTorrent Reaches One Day Volume of $111,486.00 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $111,486.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00007830 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005376 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014979 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003903 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

