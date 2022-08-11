BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 29,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,222,000 after buying an additional 20,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

