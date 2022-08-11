BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 192 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $438.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.29 and a 200-day moving average of $434.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

