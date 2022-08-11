BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $221.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.53.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

