BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,012,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 518,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

