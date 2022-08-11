BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

