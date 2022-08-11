BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $545,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

PNC opened at $169.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

