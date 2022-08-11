BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in 3M by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after buying an additional 220,070 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $150.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $145.82. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.