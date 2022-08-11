BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,885,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,430,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,698,604,000 after purchasing an additional 191,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,075,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,879,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,146,000 after acquiring an additional 248,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,444,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.12.

Insider Activity

Ecolab Trading Up 4.7 %

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.86. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

