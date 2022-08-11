BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

