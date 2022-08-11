BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $84,511,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,100,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 268,781 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,917,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 558,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 523,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,489,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

