Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,397,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,982,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,322,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

