Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases New Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 308,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 241,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 188,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,261 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

CVM stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $168.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.10.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

