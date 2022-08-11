Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 222 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $291.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

