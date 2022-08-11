Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

ABBV opened at $140.94 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.