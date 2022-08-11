Black Diamond Financial LLC Takes $225,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %
ABBV opened at $140.94 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $249.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.