Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.
Featured Articles
