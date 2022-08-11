Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Fang Ni acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,423.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.