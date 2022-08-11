Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 497709 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Black Iron Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

