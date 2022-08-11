BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $14.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 135,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 112.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

