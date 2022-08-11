BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE BGT opened at $12.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

