BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 17.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.96 and a 12-month high of 29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is 18.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 36.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 37.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

