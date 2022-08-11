BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUI)

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI stock opened at $12.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 36.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $175,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

