BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

BYM opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.