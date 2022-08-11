BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 203,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 20,656 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 124.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

