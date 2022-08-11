BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
