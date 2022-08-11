BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MYI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

