BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE MYI opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $15.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.