BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 79.1% from the July 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $4,115,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 186.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 359,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,260 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 179.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 268,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172,534 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,507,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 135,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Performance

MQY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 133,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,902. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

