BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $27.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,394,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 74,920 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

