BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $10,276.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,351.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004102 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00131130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00037348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00061701 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

