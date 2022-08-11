Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Raised to $33.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 89,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,934. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,938 shares in the company, valued at $8,347,228.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,934 shares of company stock valued at $381,721 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 209.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

