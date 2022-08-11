Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 862,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Blue River Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Blue River Resources

(Get Rating)

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue River Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue River Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.