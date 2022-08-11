Blue River Resources (CVE:BXR) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Shares of Blue River Resources Ltd. (CVE:BXR – Get Rating) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 111,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 862,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Blue River Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
About Blue River Resources
Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds 100% interests in Castle copper project covering an area of 335 hectares located in British Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
