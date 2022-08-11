Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $700,700.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,839,837.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 4.1 %

BPMC stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 505,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,314. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.27. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 10.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 26.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 113.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BPMC. Citigroup lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

