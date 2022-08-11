BMO Capital Markets Raises Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Price Target to C$22.00

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

Loncor Gold stock remained flat at C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,885. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Loncor Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.86.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.